House Anti-BDS Resolution Reveals the Power and Limits of the Israeli Lobby

The defense of Palestinian rights has become more acceptable and accusations of anti-Semitism have become more sparing in the mainstream media, despite the House's recent resolution against the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement.

The House recently passed Resolution 246 with an overwhelming 398 to 17 majority, condemning the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel and in support of Palestinian rights. Resolution 246 was a reaction to the resolution put forth by Representative Ilhan Omar to protect the right of Americans to engage in boycotts.

Phyllis Bennis, director of the New Internationalism Project at the Institute for Policy Studies, joined The Real News Network to discuss why the resolution is problematic, the two-state solution, and the false claim that BDS is anti-Semitic, among other things.

Watch the full interview at the Real News Network.